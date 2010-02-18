Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel spoke out strongly about the banks' alleged behaviour (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Merkel denounces bank deals with Greece

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has strongly criticised investment banks who allegedly helped Greece to mask the true extent of its mounting debt pile over the years from EU monitors.

"It would be a disgrace if it turned out to be true that banks that already pushed us to the edge of the abyss were also party to falsifying Greek statistics," said Ms Merkel during a speech in north-eastern Germany.

Across the globe, the financial crisis forced governments to bail out struggling b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Angela Merkel spoke out strongly about the banks' alleged behaviour (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections