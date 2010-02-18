Merkel denounces bank deals with Greece

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has strongly criticised investment banks who allegedly helped Greece to mask the true extent of its mounting debt pile over the years from EU monitors.

"It would be a disgrace if it turned out to be true that banks that already pushed us to the edge of the abyss were also party to falsifying Greek statistics," said Ms Merkel during a speech in north-eastern Germany.

Across the globe, the financial crisis forced governments to bail out struggling b...