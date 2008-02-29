Ad
euobserver
Mr Dimas spoke about "worrisome" data on deforestation in Brazil (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU environment chief concerned by deforestation in Brazil

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas hinted on Thursday (28 February) that biofuel development is contributing to deforestation in Brazil, even as the commission's own recently proposed climate package aims to see a massive increase in the use of the controversial fuels.

"The latest data on deforestation in Brazil is not good. It's really, really worrisome," said the commissioner in response to a question on European biofuel policy from the economy attaché of the Brazilian Mission ...

Green Economy
Tags

euobserver

