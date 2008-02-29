EU environment chief concerned by deforestation in Brazil

EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas hinted on Thursday (28 February) that biofuel development is contributing to deforestation in Brazil, even as the commission's own recently proposed climate package aims to see a massive increase in the use of the controversial fuels.

"The latest data on deforestation in Brazil is not good. It's really, really worrisome," said the commissioner in response to a question on European biofuel policy from the economy attaché of the Brazilian Mission ...