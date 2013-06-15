EU-US trade talks to start after France wins culture clause

Talks on a landmark US-EU trade deal have been given the green light after EU trade ministers agreed on the bloc's negotiating mandate on Friday night (14 June).

The agreement, which was reached after more than 12 hours of talks in Luxembourg, paves the way for EU leaders and US President Barack Obama to officially launch the talks at next week's G8 summit in Northern Ireland.

As expected, the main stumbling block was the French government's insistence that it would veto agreemen...