G20 must produce the goods, says EU

Prominent figures within the European Union have upped the ante with increasingly tough rhetoric as they prepare to negotiate solutions to the economic crisis at a meeting in London this Thursday (2 April).

"We are there for results," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told journalists in Brussels on Tuesday. "It is a question of now or never."

"Someone said 'a crisis is a terrible thing to waste,' and I think it is a very good expression. This is a crisis, so we sh...