Ad
euobserver
France has said it will leave the G20 meeting if discussions on financial regulation not meaningful (Photo: © European Community, 2008)

G20 must produce the goods, says EU

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Prominent figures within the European Union have upped the ante with increasingly tough rhetoric as they prepare to negotiate solutions to the economic crisis at a meeting in London this Thursday (2 April).

"We are there for results," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told journalists in Brussels on Tuesday. "It is a question of now or never."

"Someone said 'a crisis is a terrible thing to waste,' and I think it is a very good expression. This is a crisis, so we sh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
France has said it will leave the G20 meeting if discussions on financial regulation not meaningful (Photo: © European Community, 2008)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections