Early EU climate funds falling short of promises

The early commitments from the EU and its member states for funds to help the developing world deal with climate change are so far falling short of promises.
According to a Council report on so-called fast-track financing due to be considered by EU finance ministers on Tuesday, while the EU is "on track" to meet its pledge of €2.4 billion in "climate finance" for 2010, based on the information provided by EU member states and the European Commission, the sum for confirmed pledges so far...
