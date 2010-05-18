Ad
euobserver
The Amazon: Efforts to prevent deforestation should be emphasised, says the report (Photo: leoffreitas)

Early EU climate funds falling short of promises

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The early commitments from the EU and its member states for funds to help the developing world deal with climate change are so far falling short of promises.

According to a Council report on so-called fast-track financing due to be considered by EU finance ministers on Tuesday, while the EU is "on track" to meet its pledge of €2.4 billion in "climate finance" for 2010, based on the information provided by EU member states and the European Commission, the sum for confirmed pledges so far...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The Amazon: Efforts to prevent deforestation should be emphasised, says the report (Photo: leoffreitas)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections