EU fines US chip-maker Intel historic €1.06bn

The EU has fined US microchip supplier Intel €1.06 billion for paying its customers to keep a competitor out of the market in what amounts to the biggest EU antitrust fine in history.

"Intel has harmed millions of European consumers by deliberately acting to keep competitors out of the market for computer chips for many years," competition commissioner Neelie Kroes said, announcing the decision on Wednesday (13 May).

"If we smell that there is something rotten in the state, we ac...