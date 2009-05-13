Ad
euobserver
Microprocessors - called "the engine" of the personal computer by Ms Kroes on Wednesday (Photo: stefan)

EU fines US chip-maker Intel historic €1.06bn

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has fined US microchip supplier Intel €1.06 billion for paying its customers to keep a competitor out of the market in what amounts to the biggest EU antitrust fine in history.

"Intel has harmed millions of European consumers by deliberately acting to keep competitors out of the market for computer chips for many years," competition commissioner Neelie Kroes said, announcing the decision on Wednesday (13 May).

"If we smell that there is something rotten in the state, we ac...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Microprocessors - called "the engine" of the personal computer by Ms Kroes on Wednesday (Photo: stefan)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections