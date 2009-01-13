Ad
euobserver
Firewood: people in eastern Europe are turning to more basic ways to heat their homes (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU not getting 'one drop' of Russian gas

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Zero Russian gas had reached the EU via Ukraine as of 17:00 pm Brussels time on Tuesday (13 January), as a Russian-Ukrainian transit deal began to unravel amid allegations of "blackmail" and "cynicism."

"Nothing, not one drop has reached the EU," a European Commission spokesman told EUobserver. "High level [diplomatic] contact has resumed and the situation is changing every minute. But there is no gas so far."

Russia says it restarted EU supplies at 8:30 am Brussels time on Tuesda...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Firewood: people in eastern Europe are turning to more basic ways to heat their homes (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections