Ad
euobserver
The 'Monti effect' is fading: investors are sceptical, while political and public support ebbs away (Photo: European Commission)

Italy denies need for bail-out

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has said his country does not need a bail-out, even though its borrowing costs have soared amid contagion from Spain, whose recent bail-out has failed to calm markets.

"Italy even in the future will not need aid from the European Financial Stability Fund," Monti said in an interview with the German Public Radio ARD on Tuesday (12 June).

He called on investors and market analysts "not to be governed by cliches or prejudices" and argued that his c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Italy follows Spain on missing deficit target
EU monitors heading to Madrid, despite 'Men in Black' claims
Italy chastises Germany for handling of euro crisis
The 'Monti effect' is fading: investors are sceptical, while political and public support ebbs away (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections