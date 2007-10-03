ECB sparks doubt over eurozone expansion

The European Central Bank has sent signals of caution over the next round of eurozone enlargement, with Slovakia fearing it will be denied euro entry in 2009 for political reasons.

Two members of the executive board of the Frankfurt-based bank warned about the readiness of both the eurozone and the euro candidates for further expansion of the single currency at a conference on Monday (1 October).

The 13-member monetary union was last enlarged in January when Slovenia, as the first...