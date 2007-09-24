Ad
euobserver
"We should work in the spirit that there are no national champions, but European champions" (Photo: European Commission)

Piebalgs brushes off criticism of energy package

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs has brushed off French and German criticism of Brussels' planned overhaul of the union's energy sector, saying it is fuelled by politically influential energy giants.

"It is political sensitivity", Mr Piebalgs, the main author of the most far-reaching shake-up of the bloc's energy sector yet, said in an interview with EUobserver.

"Big energy groups still have political weight in the countries and when they disagree, the political respo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
"We should work in the spirit that there are no national champions, but European champions" (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections