Piebalgs brushes off criticism of energy package

EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs has brushed off French and German criticism of Brussels' planned overhaul of the union's energy sector, saying it is fuelled by politically influential energy giants.

"It is political sensitivity", Mr Piebalgs, the main author of the most far-reaching shake-up of the bloc's energy sector yet, said in an interview with EUobserver.

"Big energy groups still have political weight in the countries and when they disagree, the political respo...