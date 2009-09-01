Call for EU and G20 to get tough on bank bonuses

France's Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Angela Merkel have jointly urged the world to limit bonuses paid to bankers following a mini-pow-wow between the two in Berlin on Monday (31 August) and have warned that despite the wreckage wrought by the crisis, some banks are already back up to the same old tricks.

The president of France and the German chancellor also backed limiting the size of financial institutions and raising capital requirements for banks.

The two leaders also urged ...