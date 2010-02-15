Ad
euobserver
ECB chief, Jean-Claude Trichet. The ECB is pushing for additional austerity measures in Greece (Photo: Swedish Presidency)

ECB and Greece tussle over extra austerity measures

by Andrew Willis,

The European Central Bank (ECB) wants Greece to implement additional austerity measures to ensure the country's budget deficit declines by the promised four percent this year, but Athens is putting up resistance.

EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday (15-16 February) are set to adopt European Commission recommendations for Greece and to discuss the ECB suggestions, outlined in a paper seen by German Daily Handelsblatt.

The document urges Greece's Socialis...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

