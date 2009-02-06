Ad
euobserver
The declining construction industry has also contributed to a fall in the demand for steel (Photo: Wikipedia)

Huge drop in demand for European steel

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Eurofer, the European confederation of iron and steel industries, said Thursday (5 January) it is bracing itself for a fall in demand for steel in the range of 15 percent for 2009.

"The EU steel market is severely impacted by the recession and will be facing an unprecedented downturn this year," said the confederation in a statement.

The drop in car production is the main factor in the reduced demand for steel the confederation said, but the downturn in the construction, steel tu...

euobserver

