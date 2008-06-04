EU divided over food and oil price hikes

EU finance chiefs were struggling to table measures against future food and oil price hikes, with a clash between countries favouring more market-oriented solutions and those calling for tax-related tools.

The issue of record high prices of basic foodstuffs and oil and an increasing pressure on the most affected industries dominated a meeting of finance ministers from the 27-member bloc on Tuesday (3 June) in Luxembourg.

In a letter to EU leaders who are to debate the impact of t...