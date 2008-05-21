Ad
euobserver
Traditional farmers in Bulgaria and Romania often find it difficult to access EU funds (Photo: European Commission)

Small-scale farmers struggle for EU funds

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

While large EU states are scrapping over how to get more environmental bang for the EU's agricultural buck, in the southeast corner of the EU, small-scale farming – which contributes the most to biodiversity – is not getting the support it needs.

This is the initial conclusion of a series of studies jointly realised by the WWF and the European Forum for Nature Conservation and Pastoralism and funded by the Dutch government that were presented to European Commission on Thursday (15 May)....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Traditional farmers in Bulgaria and Romania often find it difficult to access EU funds (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections