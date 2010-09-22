MEPs agree anti-gas-crisis package

The European Parliament by a whopping majority on Tuesday (21 September) backed measures designed to mitigate the impact of any future Russia-Ukraine-type gas cut-offs.

The draft gas law was adopted by 601 votes against 27 and is to be rubber-stamped by EU countries in October.

The bill foresees that by the end of 2014 member states will have to guarantee at least 30 days' worth of supplies to households under normal conditions and seven days' worth if winter temperatures fall to...