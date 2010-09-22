Ad
euobserver
Russia's state-owned company Gazprom is responsible for the vast bulk of its exports to the EU. But former Iron Curtain EU countries see the firm as a political weapon (Photo: gazprom.ru)

MEPs agree anti-gas-crisis package

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Parliament by a whopping majority on Tuesday (21 September) backed measures designed to mitigate the impact of any future Russia-Ukraine-type gas cut-offs.

The draft gas law was adopted by 601 votes against 27 and is to be rubber-stamped by EU countries in October.

The bill foresees that by the end of 2014 member states will have to guarantee at least 30 days' worth of supplies to households under normal conditions and seven days' worth if winter temperatures fall to...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

euobserver

