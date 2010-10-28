Ad
euobserver
Economic governance issues are set to dominate the summit (Photo: EU Commission)

EU leaders to affirm nuanced stance on Kyoto extension

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday (28 October) and Friday are to rubberstamp the bloc's negotiating position for the international climate talks in Cancun, Mexico, later this year.

Hopes for a global deal on greenhouse gas emissions remain slim after last December's acrimonious UN talks in Copenhagen.

But EU environment ministers earlier this month already signalled Europe's willingness to commit to a second Kyoto Protocol commitment period, provided certain conditions a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Economic governance issues are set to dominate the summit (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections