EU leaders to affirm nuanced stance on Kyoto extension

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday (28 October) and Friday are to rubberstamp the bloc's negotiating position for the international climate talks in Cancun, Mexico, later this year.

Hopes for a global deal on greenhouse gas emissions remain slim after last December's acrimonious UN talks in Copenhagen.

But EU environment ministers earlier this month already signalled Europe's willingness to commit to a second Kyoto Protocol commitment period, provided certain conditions a...