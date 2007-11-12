Rising inflation could play against eurozone-hopefuls

After a significant rise in inflation in Slovenia, the first of the new EU members to have adopted the euro, EU monetary affairs commissioner Joaquin Almunia has indicated that Brussels will pay special attention to the ecnomic criteria ahead of the next round of the eurozone enlargement.

"We are more concerned now than we were two months ago about inflation, clearly", Mr Almunia said on Friday (9 November), adding that a price level increase is "particularly worrying" in the Baltic st...