Joaquin Almunia is more concerned now than he was two months ago about inflation (Photo: European Commission)

Rising inflation could play against eurozone-hopefuls

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

After a significant rise in inflation in Slovenia, the first of the new EU members to have adopted the euro, EU monetary affairs commissioner Joaquin Almunia has indicated that Brussels will pay special attention to the ecnomic criteria ahead of the next round of the eurozone enlargement.

"We are more concerned now than we were two months ago about inflation, clearly", Mr Almunia said on Friday (9 November), adding that a price level increase is "particularly worrying" in the Baltic st...

