euobserver
It is predominantly young people using text messaging (Photo: EUobserver)

EU plans to put a stop to text-message 'bill shock'

by Leigh Phillips,

Holidaymakers within Europe will soon see slashed in half the amount they are charged to send a text message home.

When outside their country, exchange students, back-packers and brides and bridesmaids on hen parties in Tallinn pay on average ten times for a text message - or SMS - what they do domestically.

The European Commission is to put a stop to this, as it feels that mobile operators are taking advantage of young consumers - the main users of text messaging services.

euobserver

