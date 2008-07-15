EU plans to put a stop to text-message 'bill shock'

Holidaymakers within Europe will soon see slashed in half the amount they are charged to send a text message home.

When outside their country, exchange students, back-packers and brides and bridesmaids on hen parties in Tallinn pay on average ten times for a text message - or SMS - what they do domestically.

The European Commission is to put a stop to this, as it feels that mobile operators are taking advantage of young consumers - the main users of text messaging services.

...