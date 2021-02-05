Home lockdown share-trading spooks EU regulator

The EU might regulate 'retail' share trading, as young Europeans playing the markets in lockdown threaten to cause financial turbulence.

"We're closely monitoring these new developments and are assessing whether any further supervisory actions are needed," Steven Maijoor, the chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma) in Paris, said on Thursday (4 February).

"There is a risk that much of the new activity is speculative, as retail investors try to profit fro...