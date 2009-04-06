Ad
euobserver
"Too often the EU's voice on key issues at the global level is fractured" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Brussels pushes for coherent EU economic foreign policy

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU economic and monetary affairs commissioner Joaquin Almunia has urged the bloc to use the financial crisis to develop a common foreign economic policy, urging the union to speak with one voice where money is a key issue, such as in the fight against climate change.

"Too often the EU's voice on key issues at the global level is fractured and we fail to influence policy debates as effectively as we might" said the commissioner Monday (6 April) in a speech on developing an economic forei...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
"Too often the EU's voice on key issues at the global level is fractured" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections