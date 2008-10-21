Rocky path ahead for EU green legislation

The European Union's aim to adopt in December an ambitious strategy to lower greenhouse gas emissions continues to face difficulties, with Italy - the loudest among sceptics - calling for "significant changes" to the plan, including a possibility to back off if it proves too costly.

"The package as it stands right now is not suitable. It is untenable. Significant changes are needed," Italian environment minister Stefania Prestigiacomo said on Monday (20 October).

Speaking befo...