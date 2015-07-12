Greek bailout decision delayed amid confusion

Eurozone finance ministers ended a nine-hour meeting Saturday (11 July) without taking any decision on a new Greek bailout.

They will meet again Sunday morning to prepare a euro summit and a possible EU summit in the afternoon, while talks reached a new level of confusion.

As the Eurogroup was taking place, a document leaked by Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung revealed that Germany was for the first time considering a temporary Greek exit from the eurozone.