EU plays down US victory over aviation subsidies

The European Union has poured cold water on reports out Friday (4 September) that the World Trade Organisation had sided with the US in a long-running dispute over subsidies to Airbus, the European aviation consortium.

Member state officials said the confidential interim report was much more nuanced than a simple one-sided victory, while EU trade spokesman Lutz Guellner described it as "only half the story."

However, US officials said their claims had been vindicated.

