Irish pork pulled from EU shelves

EUOBSERVER / BRUSSELS Just in time for Christmas, the European Union has recommended all Irish pork products be pulled from shelves after Irish authorities found dioxins in pork meat about 100 times the EU maximum level over the weekend.

While refraining from ordering a total export ban on the country's pork products, the European executive warned that a total of 12 member states and a further nine countries beyond the EU may have received tainted pig meat.

Food safety commission...