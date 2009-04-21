Tough areas to farm could be reclassified in EU plan

The European Commission on Tuesday (21 April) issued recommendations for a reclassification of those areas across Europe where it is not as easy to receive farm aid.

The EU executive hopes to rationalise what it believes to currently be an unwieldy system with over a hundred different criteria set at the national level into a simpler one with eight soil and climate criteria.

The move comes in response to a 2003 finding by the EU Court of Auditors that the existing system, with its...