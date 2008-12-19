Ad
euobserver
Aerial crop spraying will for the most part be banned (Photo: Nick Shaw / Banana Link)

Parliament, member states reach deal on toxic pesticide ban

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A deal on two pieces of EU legislation banning a number of highly toxic chemicals within pesticides and reducing pesticide use has been reached between MEPs and representatives of European Union member states.

Under the first, according to the agreement, a total of 22 substances that cause cancer, endanger reproduction or our genes are to be prohibited, as well as those that negatively affect our nervous, immune or hormonal systems.

Nevertheless, if plants are in serious danger, a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Aerial crop spraying will for the most part be banned (Photo: Nick Shaw / Banana Link)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections