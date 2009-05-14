Economic guru calls for tax harmonisation to save single market

A compromise deal between the EU's 'Anglo-Saxon' and 'social market' economies is the best way to secure Europe's future economic strength and social stability, says former EU competition commissioner Mario Monti.

Speaking at the Brussels Economic Forum on Thursday (14 May), an annual meeting point for some of the globe's most influential economic policy makers, Mr Monti added that the current crisis provided an excellent opportunity to secure such a deal.

"To avoid frustration ...