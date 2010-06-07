Euro finance ministers set to finalise eurozone aid

Euro area finance ministers on Monday evening (7 June) are expected to finalise the principle component of last month's hastily agreed €750 billion eurozone support mechanism.

The meeting's chairman, Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, says German opposition to elements of the €440 billion system of loan guarantees has been overcome, but the final agreement still needs to be signed.

Funding under this element of the overall package will be made available through a spec...