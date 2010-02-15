Greek criticism directed at EU institutions, says minister

Greek finance minister George Papaconstantinou went on the defensive on Monday (15 February), seeking to quell controversies surrounding recent comments made by the country's prime minister, George Papandreou, and reports of dubious dealings between Athens and Wall Street investment banks.

At an informal EU summit last Thursday, euro area leaders agreed to take "determined and co-ordinated action if needed to safeguard financial stability in the euro area as a whole." But in but a tele...