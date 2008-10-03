EU may have seen last days of carefree wealth

As I write this we do not know whether the US House of Representatives will pass the so-called "Bail-Out Bill" later today. The Senate has voted for the measure which is the last best hope of saving America's financial system and returning a measure of confidence and stability to banks and businesses the world over.

The expectation is that they will pass the amended bill, the original version of which they rejected by a narrow majority of 24 votes earlier in the week. Twelve Republican ...