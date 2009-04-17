Ad
euobserver
Big mouth strikes again (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Sarkozy insults EU colleagues and US leader at lunch

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Nicholas Sarkozy, the talkative and not infrequently tactless French president, has once again been robustly, awkwardly blunt.

His style, which has seen the politician call impoverished suburban youth "scum" and tell a heckler to "sod off, asshole," normally brings a smile to the kind of conservative voters who find it refreshing to hear a politician abandon the langue du bois, or "wooden speaking style" historically used by the country's leaders.

But this time those whom ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Big mouth strikes again (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections