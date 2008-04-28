Final countdown for housing of European technology institute

The final countdown has begun on where to place the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), the EU's flagship innovation and education project, as the official application deadline expired at the end of last week.

Four applicants are keen to host the administrative headquarters of the institute - Hungary's capital, Budapest, the Polish city of Wroclaw, Spain's Sant Cugat del Valles, while Slovak capital Bratislava has joined forces with Austria's Vienna in launching a cro...