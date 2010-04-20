Ad
Poland's new NAP is in line with the commission's original ruling (Photo: European Commission)

Commission approves Polish CO2 plan after lengthy legal tussle

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday gave the green light to Poland's plan for handing out CO2 emissions permits to its power and industrial sectors following a long-drawn-out battle between Brussels and Warsaw.

The EU executive "took a decision on the new national allocation plan (NAP) submitted by Poland for distributing carbon dioxide emission allowances for the 2008-2012 trading period of the EU Emissions Trading System," it said in a statement. "It did not raise any objections."

