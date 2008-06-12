Ad
The two sides are the world's export leaders (Photo: EUobserver)

EU takes US to task for protectionism trends

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova,

The EU has voiced frustration over "worrying signs" of protectionism in the United States, pointing to a planned increase of US farm subsidies as well as some anti-terrorism measures such as mandatory scanning of all goods containers entering American territory.

"We have noted with certain concern that there are signs of growing protectionism in a number of areas," reads the union's statement to the World Trade Organisation issued on Wednesday (11 June).

The document attacks "mou...

Green Economy
