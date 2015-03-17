Tsipras to hold talks with Merkel in Berlin

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras will travel to Berlin next week for clear-the-air talks with German counterpart Angela Merkel in a fresh attempt to end the impasse on Greece’s bailout.

Tsipras will meet with Merkel next Monday aides from their respective offices confirmed on Monday (16 March), against the backdrop of increasingly bitter exchanges between Athens and Berlin

Hours after Merkel’s offer of talks, her finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble fired another broadside at A...