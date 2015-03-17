Ad
Angela Merkel and Alexis Tsipras will meet in Berlin for talks next Monday (Photo: svenwerk)

Tsipras to hold talks with Merkel in Berlin

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras will travel to Berlin next week for clear-the-air talks with German counterpart Angela Merkel in a fresh attempt to end the impasse on Greece’s bailout.

Tsipras will meet with Merkel next Monday aides from their respective offices confirmed on Monday (16 March), against the backdrop of increasingly bitter exchanges between Athens and Berlin

Hours after Merkel’s offer of talks, her finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble fired another broadside at A...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

