Greek loans will be ready in time, EU says

The European Commission has insisted that eurozone states will provide enough money to help Greece meet a looming 19 May debt deadline, despite parliamentary hurdles in a number of countries.

At the same time, Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero hit out at market speculation as being "unfounded" on Tuesday (4 May), after Spanish shares suffered sharp losses during the day.

"We will be ready on time to meet the needs of Greece in terms of refinancing. By mid-May th...