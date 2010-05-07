Drive to speed up eurozone reform

Euro area leaders meeting in Brussels on Friday evening (7 May) are frantically searching for language in a final communique to allay market fears over the bloc's debt crisis, with French President Nicolas Sarkozy leading calls for economic reforms to be speeded up.

As a result, the conclusions of an economic task force under the control of European Council president Herman Van Rompuy could be brought forward from the end of the year, say EU sources.

EU leaders meeting in March ...