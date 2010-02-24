Ad
A homeless man in the Spanish capital (Photo: AntarticoNorte)

Protests roll out across crisis-hit EU states

by Leigh Phillips,

Tens of thousands of Spaniards protested on Tuesday (23 February) evening across the country in anger at the government's plans to raise the retirement age.

Some 70,000 took part in the demonstration in Madrid and 50,000 in Barcelona, according to organisers. Police estimated the crowd to be much less.

The protests are the first of a wave of rolling demonstrations planned for other towns and cities lasting until 6 March, with similar action expected in some of the EU's worst cris...

