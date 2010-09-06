UK rebate 'no longer justified,' Brussels says

Britain's €3 billion rebate from the EU budget is "no longer justified," EU budget commissioner Janusz Lewandowski has said.

"The British rebate has lost its original justification," Mr Lewandowski told the leading German daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Monday (6 September). "The structure of the EU budget has changed substantially. Farm subsidies – the main reason for the rebate – have decreased, while the per-capita income of the UK has increased substantially since th...