Europe's banks pass stress tests

EU finance ministers meeting in Gothenburg on Thursday evening (1 October) said long-awaited stress tests show that the region's biggest banks have enough capital to survive another downturn.

European Central Bank president Jean-Claude Trichet said the news was "reassuring", while Swedish finance minister Anders Borg, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, declared: ""They are sufficiently capitalised."

The 22 largest banks in the EU – representing 60 percent of the reg...