Ad
euobserver
Barack Obama: the EU has decided to take the popular leader to task on climate (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

EU leaders take aim at Obama on banks and climate

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday (17 September) are set to call for tougher commitments on bank reform and global warming than plans outlined so far by the White House.

The extraordinary EU summit is designed to frame a joint position ahead of next week's G20 meeting in Pittsburgh, US, on the banking sector. The clock is also ticking for EU states to put forward climate change ideas for a UN summit in December.

The financial crisis erupted one year ago with the fall of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Barack Obama: the EU has decided to take the popular leader to task on climate (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections