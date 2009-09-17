EU leaders take aim at Obama on banks and climate

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday (17 September) are set to call for tougher commitments on bank reform and global warming than plans outlined so far by the White House.

The extraordinary EU summit is designed to frame a joint position ahead of next week's G20 meeting in Pittsburgh, US, on the banking sector. The clock is also ticking for EU states to put forward climate change ideas for a UN summit in December.

The financial crisis erupted one year ago with the fall of ...