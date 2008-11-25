Tuna campaigners blame EU for unsustainable quota

Bluefin tuna in the Mediterranean will see next year's catch stretch far beyond what scientists recommend are safe levels if the fishery is not to collapse.

The commission responsible for managing the fishery, the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT), at a meeting in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday (24 November) opted to set quotas at 22,000 tonnes for 2009, far higher than the scientists' recommended 8,500 to 15,000 tonnes to avoid a crash in stocks.

...