euobserver
An injured man in Syntagma Square (Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis)

Amnesty condemns Greek crackdown on anti-austerity protests

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Amnesty International has condemned the use of "excessive force" by Greek security forces in suppressing protests against EU-IMF-imposed austerity.

In a statement issued Wednesday (29 June) night, the human rights group described how their supporters had catalogued a series of abuses against the largely peaceful demonstrators in Athens' central Syntagma Square in front of the national parliament.

"Video footage and witness testimony points to the repeated use of excessive force by...

