euobserver
There are different views on eurozone governance in Berlin and Paris (Photo: © Council of the European Union, 2000-2005)

Merkel rejects Sarkozy's top eurozone summit idea

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has rejected the idea of extra eurozone summits for EU leaders as suggested by French president Nicolas Sarkozy, arguing there is no point for such gatherings as these issues are already well governed by the region's finance ministers.

"I think the eurogroup works very well. If we create too many structures and committees, we run the risk of a split between the different levels," she told journalists on Tuesday (15 January) in Berlin, according to media r...

