Turkmenistan mosque: high-level meetings with gas-rich dictators paint EU energy politics in a bad light (Photo: d_proffer)

EU leaders to grapple with divergent energy proposals

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A stronger EU mandate for dealing with gas-rich autocracies in the Caspian region, more public funding for renewable energy sources and a north-south energy corridor will be on the agenda of an EU summit on Friday (4 February). But France, Germany and eastern EU members are at odds over what to prioritise.

Money and Russia are ultimately the two big issues looming in the discussions of EU leaders on energy security, pipelines and market liberalisation. The EU commission, for instance, w...

