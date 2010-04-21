EU, IMF officials to thrash out details with Greece

The stage is set for EU, IMF and Greek officials to meet in Athens on Wednesday (21 April), as the different sides attempt to thrash out the lending terms of a three-year financial support package for the debt-ridden country.
Iceland's volcanic ash travel chaos delayed Monday's original start date, with record high 10-year Greek bond yields of 7.85 percent on Tuesday providing the new backdrop.
The talks are unlikely to ease tensions in Greece, where public sector workers have a...
