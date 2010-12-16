Ad
euobserver
Merkel posters: 'The EU remains an experiment, because there has been nothing similar in world history and its final shape remains uncertain' (Photo: s_zeimke)

Germany's European moment (the Sequel)

Green Economy
Opinion
by Michael Meyer-Resende,

These are uneasy times for a pro-European German. It seems that suddenly we find ourselves where we were a hundred years ago, when the future of Europe depended on the course of Germany. To be sure, the currency crisis is not a matter of war and peace. However, it seems that what happens in Berlin's corridors of power will make or break Europe.\n \nSince the Second World War we have told ourselves that Germany has learned the lessons of history, but what do they teach us now? We are proud to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Merkel posters: 'The EU remains an experiment, because there has been nothing similar in world history and its final shape remains uncertain' (Photo: s_zeimke)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections