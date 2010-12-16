Germany's European moment (the Sequel)

These are uneasy times for a pro-European German. It seems that suddenly we find ourselves where we were a hundred years ago, when the future of Europe depended on the course of Germany. To be sure, the currency crisis is not a matter of war and peace. However, it seems that what happens in Berlin's corridors of power will make or break Europe.



Since the Second World War we have told ourselves that Germany has learned the lessons of history, but what do they teach us now? We are proud to ...