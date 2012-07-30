Ad
euobserver
"We have come to a crucial point. There is no more time to lose," Juncker said (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Euro-saving operations due within 'days,' says Juncker

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker has said there is "no time to lose," as the world talks about a eurozone breakup, with joint action by the European Central Bank and the eurozone bailout funds expected in the coming days.

"We have come to a crucial point. There is no more time to lose," Juncker said in an interview published both in Le Figaro and Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday (30 July).

ECB chief Mario Draghi last week said the bank was ready to do "whatever it takes to prese...

Green Economy

