Greece and Germany trade bitter words over bailout

Greece and Germany are entering an increasingly bitter war of words on whether Athens needs to extend its bailout programme as Friday's deadline for a deal edges closer.

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras told parliament on Tuesday (17 February) that he was working towards a deal with the eurozone but would not compromise.

The standoff has seen both sides break the unwritten rules of EU meetings and diplomacy - either by leaking documents as negotiations are ongoing or actively briefing aga...