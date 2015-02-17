Ad
euobserver
Tsipras (c) has vowed not to compromise (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Greece and Germany trade bitter words over bailout

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Greece and Germany are entering an increasingly bitter war of words on whether Athens needs to extend its bailout programme as Friday's deadline for a deal edges closer.

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras told parliament on Tuesday (17 February) that he was working towards a deal with the eurozone but would not compromise.

The standoff has seen both sides break the unwritten rules of EU meetings and diplomacy - either by leaking documents as negotiations are ongoing or actively briefing aga...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece continues to refuse bailout extension
Tsipras (c) has vowed not to compromise (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections